NewTek Ships TriCaster 850 EXTREME Ahead of Schedule

NewTek today announced the company is shipping the TriCaster 850 EXTREME a quarter before expected.

“I can’t believe how TriCaster 850 EXTREME has changed my approach to live production,” said Kris Gurrad, NewTek beta tester at ABC affiliate, KATU TV. “I have complete confidence that I have captured every single element of my live production — all of which can be re-purposed and re-edited so many ways in post production that I haven’t even begun to tap into all of the possibilities. And with TriCaster 850 EXTREME’s Apple AirPlay support, the new video input resources blow me away.”

Numerous workflow enhancements have been added to TriCaster 850 EXTREME since the system was first introduced at NAB Show 2011, including new recording formats, system browse capability, support for multi-bitrate streaming profiles, and audio crossfade improvement. TriCaster 850 EXTREME benefits include:

- Proprietary NewTek IsoCorder Technology – Multi-track recording technology allows recording up to eight channels of video, simultaneously from any input or output, with multi-format recording support (including QuickTime and H.264) and adjustable audio headroom.

- Apple AirPlay Support – Add video and audio from any Apple AirPlay source – such as iPad, iPod, or iPhone – into live production. TriCaster supports two simultaneous AirPlay audio/video streams.

- Animation Store Transitions – Deliver transitions embedded with full-color, motion video effects and audio, from a total of 11 animation stores. The included Animation Store Creator is a transition editor that allows users to author custom animation store transitions, using their own preferred graphics software tools to prepare the animation sequences.

- Web Stream Manager – Configure, store and import favorite streaming set-ups as presets, with support for multi-bitrate streaming profiles. Use the integrated Web browser to access online CDN accounts to manage, test or view shows, even during live production.

- Advanced Audio Mixer – Every audio input and output includes an integrated seven-band equalizer and compressor/limiter to deliver the best possible sound, with enhanced audio crossfade.

- Media Players – Performance enhancements include adjustable audio level settings for each clip, improved file format compatibility and function for many common file types, and more.

- Import Media – Select and import a wider variety of media files, including Apple ProRes for use in TriCaster Media Players, with expanded file format compatibilities and quick batch processing.

- Alpha Channel Output – Alpha output on the auxiliary video output delivers added flexibility.

- Multi-Tiered Fail-Safe – Always on-air, multi-tiered fail-safe system and redundant hardware ensure audio and video pass-through.

- Linear Timecode (LTC) Support – Decodes the time value from the audible signal, and uses it for clock displays and embedded timecode when recording video.