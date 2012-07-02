DSF Program for Banking & Financial Professionals

The Digital Signage Federation has launched a comprehensive educational program designed for bank administrators, technologists and other professionals responsible for the oversight and management of digital signage installations in financial institutions.

In addition to a resource platform that offers a “getting started” guideline, articles and white papers, program components include two live free hour-long webinars that will feature best practices, case study examples, content management, and basic “do’s and don’ts” to help new and existing network operators ensure project success.



The program debuts on Wednesday, July 11th at 2pm EDT with “The DO’s & DON’T’s of Digital Signage in the Banking Sector” featuring Bob Killmeier, Vice President, Team Lead, Corporate Communications, Video Network, Team Member Enablement & ITech Intranet Solutions & Development at Wells Fargo. Bob is currently leading a technology team in the delivery of digital signage into Wells Fargo’s store lobbies and office buildings. Killmeier’s presentation will cover the planning, presentation, budgeting and launch of a successful in-house digital signage network.