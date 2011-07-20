VMP Ships PM-LPM Yokeless Projector Mount

Video Mount Products is now shipping its PM-LPM yokeless low-profile projector mount. The PM-LPM has an MSRP of $139.95.
- “At VMP, we take pride in both listening to what our customers want, as well as providing everything they need for a quick and easy installation,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “With this concept in mind, our new PM-LPM is a variation of our popular PM-LP Universal Yokeless Low Profile Projector Mount… without the telescoping mast. We’ve been told by many of our customers that they would like this option, and so we have heeded the call.”
- The PM-LPM projector mount has been designed with a high-load capacity, rugged housing, low profile, tilt, and full rotation. It is compliant with today’s leading projectors with mounting holes inside 14.5 inch diameter, and is available in silver and black powder coat finishes.
- “Affordable and durable, the PM-LPM is ideal for nearly every projector mount installation where an included telescoping mast is not required or the installer wants to provide his own custom drop length,” Fulmer said.