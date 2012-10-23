Gepco Reveals Expanded DMX Lighting Solutions

Gepco International revealed an expanded line of DMX lighting solutions at Live Design International (LDI).

Addressing industry demands and customer needs, Gepco has added DLC122 and DLC222 to its Gepco Brand DLC Series DMX Lighting Control Cables. The new cables are designed with larger 22 AWG power conductors for use in extended distance runs without signal loss and feature an extremely durable and abrasion-resistant, yet flexible, polyurethane jacket. Ideal for heavy production use, rigging and touring conditions, DLC122 and DLC222 join DLC124 and DLC224 in the DLC Series.

The DLC series lighting control cable is a true DMX cable with a durable and flexible construction. The series features 120 Ohm impedance, low capacitance, double (foil and braid) shield and color-coded conductors for easy identification. Unlike conventional cables that are not intended for data transmission, the DLC series offers reliable data transfer through its data-specific design. The single- and dual-pair designs of the DLC series accommodate multiple lighting manufacturers’ products, and the DLC222 and DLC224 meet the United States Institute for Theater Technology (USITT) standards for DMX512 cable specifications.

“Gepco and General Cable are happy to respond to customer needs,” said Joe Zajac, sales and applications engineer for Gepco Brand Products. “The new additions to the Gepco Brand DLC series will provide better performance for DMX lighting control in tough, heavy-production and touring conditions.”