Elite Adds Curved Frame Projection Screen

Cerritos, CA--Elite Screens has revealed its new Lunette A1080P2 curved frame projection screen with next-generation acoustically transparent material.
- The Lunette A1080P2 curved frame projection screen.
- “It wraps the viewer in a vivid image with excellent direct and off-axis luminescence along with stunning color uniformity,” said Dave Rodgers, marketing manager for Elite Screens USA. “Sound breathes through the material with a minimal amount of acoustical insertion loss or dispersion. The design gives a superb performance free of visual artifacts so that viewers can sit, enjoy and be wrapped in a full cinematic experience.”
- The curve design of the Lunette eliminates the “pincushion effect” commonly experienced when projecting in a 2.35:1 (Widescreen) format. Pincushion effect is when the top and bottom center of a widescreen projection appear to droop inward creating an hourglass-shaped image because of the uneven throw distance between the center and ends of the screen. The curve design brings the sides of the screen forward to even out the projection footprint resulting in a perfectly formatted image.
- The Lunette uses Elite’s AcousticPro A1080P2 acoustically transparent material. It is a 1.0 gain projection surface that has .25mm perforations in its angular mesh weave design for optimal sound penetration. The A1080P2 material was crafted to allow in-wall speakers behind the screen to give an excellent audio performance that damps only -.91min to -3.00max dB variation at 20 KHz. Visually, the material eliminates the moiré artifacts that are common in many woven acoustic screens. It also has color uniformity and off-axis luminescence for picture clarity. The acoustic weave is black backed to eliminate bounce back distortion.