Legrand Acquires Lastar, Along with Quiktron and C2G Divisions

- Legrand has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lastar, Inc., including its Quiktron and C2G divisions.
- Quiktron, based in Albia, IA is a manufacturer of copper and fiber optic cable assemblies for the data communications distribution channel. C2G, based in Moraine, OH, provides cabling and connectivity products for the A/V and IT industries. Consummation of the transaction is subject to the completion of conditions for closing, including the receipt of consents and the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, which is anticipated within 30 – 60 days. Until such time, the companies will continue to operate independently.
- Legrand’s acquisition of Lastar and its Quiktron and C2G brands would strengthen Legrand’s position and capabilities in the data communications and AV channels while simultaneously providing Legrand access to new customer segments.
- New breeds of digital applications and an increasing demand for streaming content at home and at work have driven rapid growth in the data center and the continued buildout of higher bandwidth communication infrastructures. Given the industry trend toward pre-terminated cable assemblies, Legrand would now offer its customers a broader array of custom and pre-terminated copper and fiber cable assemblies that are designed for flexibility and efficient installation.
- “We are focused on providing a more integrated infrastructure solution including cable assemblies, connectivity, cabinets, racks, cable tray, and cable management solutions that will help address our customers’ requirements for next-generation data communications demands,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO, Legrand, North America. “The acquisition of these leading organizations underscores Legrand’s commitment to strategic growth in the data communications and AV channels.”
- The addition of Quiktron to Legrand’s existing data communications product and service capabilities would provide customers a more complete and fully integrated end-to-end solution. Additionally, customers would find increased flexibility in design, installation and support services from one streamlined source, the company says. In joining Legrand, C2G would gain access to Legrand’s global resources and capabilities in the acceleration of innovation, expansion of services, and the addition of select data communications and AV products, over time, that are currently not available in their product catalog.
- “Lastar’s customers would undoubtedly benefit from the increased access to a diverse range of products and the complete turnkey suite of solutions that Legrand would offer,” said Bill Diederich, president and CEO, Lastar, Inc. “Upon formal completion, the acquisition would create new growth potential for all parties involved as the data communications, AV and IT landscapes continue to evolve.”
- “Lastar values providing customers an effortless experience, innovation in products and services, and caring for and communicating openly with its associates,” said Mike Shane, Lastar chairman and co-founder. “We are happy to find new owners 30 years after founding the company, who share those values and who will give our team the opportunity to take Lastar’s achievements to the next level backed by the strength of a vibrant global company.”