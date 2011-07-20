SynAudCon Announces Fall Training Schedule

Greenville, IN--Synergetic Audio Concepts (SynAudCon) has released their in-person seminar schedule for the remainder of 2011.
- “SynAudCon Digital: Audio, Processing & Networking," a three-day seminar, will be presented September 26-28 in Indianapolis. “SynAudCon Digital” is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to digital audio, digital signal processing, and networking. The materials presented shorten the learning curve for understanding everything from data formats to networked audio systems, according to the company.
- SynAudCon will also present two one-day seminars at the upcoming LDI Show in Orlando. “Pro Sound Principles and Practices” will be offered on October 26 with “Sound System Alignment And Equalization” following on October 27.
- “Pro Sound Principles and Practices” addresses the major aspects of making a sound system work properly, including interfacing, setting levels, and achieving good gain-before-feedback. The course is for those new to sound systems, and is especially appropriate for those who already work in other technical fields. Attendees will learn how to apply what you already know to sound reinforcement.
- “Sound System Alignment and Equalization,” will cover system gain structure, setting amplifier levels, configuring a digital signal processor and a logical, methodical equalization process. This course picks up where Day 1 leaves off. Those who own a PC-based measurement system will benefit from the discussion of transfer function measurements and how to interpret them.
- SynAudCon will offer the three-day “Sound Reinforcement for Technicians” (SRT) in St. Louis, MO, from November 14-16. SRT includes hands-on exercises which allow attendees to use a tool kit (that includes meters and other items that are needed) to test and troubleshoot systems. The class also goes into detail on how to use modern dual-channel FFT measurement platforms. On day three, SRT demonstrates the setup of a 3-way triamped loudspeaker, including polarity testing, equalization, crossover selection and signal alignment.