NewBay Media Acquires AV-iQ from InfoComm International

NewBay Media, publisher of Systems Contractor News, S&VC, AV Technology, and Digital Signage magazines, among dozens of other audio and video titles, has acquired from InfoComm International its equipment and provider directory, AV-iQ. This online resource for the pro AV industry includes an equipment database, case studies, local service directories, product comparison tools, and much more. It also features My-iQ, a personalized, cloud-based industry information resource that allows users to select sources, choose their own content, decide when to receive alerts, manage their own project lists, and search current and historical data by brand, product type, or date.

NewBay Media's acquisition of AV-iQ implies big data offerings by the publisher.

"The addition of AV-iQ immediately strengthens our ability to serve the commercial AV market, and expands NewBay's data, analytics, and lead generation capabilities,” said Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media.

The research and lead-generation tool provides audiovisual equipment catalogs, a newly developed product data comparison tool, and BIM library. It also assists in the search for local service providers with its AV Services Directory and Unified Communications Directory.