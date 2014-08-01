NewBay Media Acquires AV-iQ from InfoComm International

NewBay Media, publisher of Systems Contractor News, S&VC, AV Technology, and Digital Signage magazines, among dozens of other audio and video titles, has acquired from InfoComm International its equipment and provider directory, AV-iQ. This online resource for the pro AV industry includes an equipment database, case studies, local service directories, product comparison tools, and much more. It also features My-iQ, a personalized, cloud-based industry information resource that allows users to select sources, choose their own content, decide when to receive alerts, manage their own project lists, and search current and historical data by brand, product type, or date.
NewBay Media's acquisition of AV-iQ implies big data offerings by the publisher.
"The addition of AV-iQ immediately strengthens our ability to serve the commercial AV market, and expands NewBay's data, analytics, and lead generation capabilities,” said Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media.
The research and lead-generation tool provides audiovisual equipment catalogs, a newly developed product data comparison tool, and BIM library. It also assists in the search for local service providers with its AV Services Directory and Unified Communications Directory.
- "InfoComm has proudly owned AV-iQ for 14 years and has overseen its development from a simple online catalog to the robust, comprehensive resource it is today," elaborated David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO of InfoComm International. "I was initially surprised, albeit flattered, when NewBay approached InfoComm about purchasing this asset. However, as the InfoComm leadership team evaluated the offer, we came to realize that a successful private enterprise, like NewBay, would be better situated to leverage this data solution than a non-profit association ever could."
- The AV-iQ team has joined NewBay and will continue to be based out of its Minneapolis, MN offices. Management of AV-iQ will be handled by Adam Goldstein, EVP/group publisher for NewBay Media AV/Pro Audio, and Robert Ames, VP/corporate director of digital media for the company.
- "I look forward to working with the AV-IQ team to continue to build out this tremendous industry resource," adds Goldstein. "It's an exciting time for the commercial AV industry and my colleagues, both old and new, are excited about our expanding capabilities within this dynamic marketplace."