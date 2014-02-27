Rose Electronics' Orion XC Supports Applications of Any Size

The What: The Orion XC series by Rose Electronics (www.rose.com) is a signature family of high-performance KVM matrix switches ranging in sizes from 8-288 ports to provide solutions for specific enterprise applications.

The What Else: With single or dual-link DVI, HDMI, SDI, and VGA video and several unique features, the Orion XC is a scalable and powerful switch able to meet the requirements of customers with large and small installations. An Orion XC and Orion XTender package enables companies to build very cost-effective and flexible systems supporting HD video, USB-HID, USB 2.0, PS/2, and both analog and digital audio options. All video and control signals are consolidated into an option of CATx or single-mode fiber cabling between the extenders and switch. The switch can be outfitted to have both options. The maximum extension distance is 440ft on either side of the switch with CATx, or 33,000 over single-mode fiber.

Why It Matters: Instant switching allows users to switch between CPUs with no detectable delay. This process which takes only a few thousandths of a second is vastly quicker than IP-based solutions which frequently cause syncing problems and experience considerable delays. The I/O ports on the switch are flexible in that any one of them can be configured as an input or output. This allows for almost any combination and ratio of users to CPUs. Further setting the Orion XC apart from other switching technologies is the auto-configuration feature; ports will automatically configure when connected to the transmitter or receiver of the extender.