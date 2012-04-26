The 10-inch hard-wired tabletop and under-cabinet mounted color LCD touchscreen VL10 Valet joins the ELAN g1 system user interfaces. Featuring ELAN’s “touch and swipe” design, the VL10 is able to also function as a TV as a result of the included analog video input. The ELAN VL10 Valet features a 16:9 wide screen format, a built-in speaker and microphone for messaging, IP connectivity for communication, non-volatile flash memory, and a screen saver mode that can display photos. The touchscreen is compatible with all ELAN system controllers.