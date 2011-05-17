VMP Partners with UPS for Green Initiative

Stevensville, MD--Video Mount Products has partnered with United Parcel Service (UPS) for its Carbon Offset program. Every package VMP ships via UPS will earn a carbon credit that goes directly towards the UPS green initiative.

“VMP is conscious of protecting the environment, and we are doing our part to help,” said Tony Pelura, VMP director of marketing/business development. “The UPS Carbon Offset initiative is a wonderful program as it allows its customers to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) impact while demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. We are proud to be a part of the program.”