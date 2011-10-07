Barco Introduces 3D LED Video Walls

Kortrijk, Belgium--Barco has developed a new range of LED video wall modules, the OLS series, combining the benefits of the OL series with 3D stereo.

This new range addresses both control room and simulation markets, offering a flexible, cost-effective, and scalable solution for video walls that need to show stereoscopic images. The OLS series will debut at the GITEX Technology Week, October 9-13, in Dubai.

"It was a logical choice to build further on the proven benefits of the OL series," said Peter Baumgärtner, product manager, video walls, at Barco. "This range uses the latest LED rear-projection technology to optimize image quality, while Sense6 auto-calibration guarantees color and brightness uniformity over the entire wall. Plus, its unique liquid cooling system ensures more than 5 years of worry-free operation in 24/7 mode. A wide range of additional innovative features - including LED redundancy and fully motorized adjustments - minimize installation and maintenance efforts. Furthermore, the wall consumes 30 percent less electricity thanks to smart power management."

The new 3D-capable OLS series has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio and full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. To create vivid 3D images, the stereoscopic input signal - consisting of left and right 60 Hz source signals - is displayed on the video wall as a 120 Hz image sequence. The active shutter glasses, synchronized by an IR emitter, then filter the left and right signals to create smooth, artifact-free stereoscopic effects.

Further advantages, according to the company, are that the 3D impression works at any head position, the full color spectrum is available, imaging is color-neutral, and there is no ghosting.

The OLS modules have a narrow footprint - less than 450 mm for the 50-inch version - and are therefore perfectly suited for use in smaller rooms. An optional front-access version, the OLSF, has been designed to reduce the space needed even further.

"The OLS range answers the demand from both the control room and the simulation markets for a versatile and cost-effective solution for displaying 3D images," Baumgärtner said. "For control rooms, the ease of switching between mono and stereo mode allows the 3D to be integrated into existing video wall applications. It is even possible to share mono and stereo mode in the same display area, making the OLS a great solution for video walls with an occasional need to show 3D. In the simulation market, OLS is a flexible, space-saving and cost-effective alternative to existing high-end multi-projector solutions. With demand for 3D capabilities popping up in an increasing number of applications - not to mention the PR power of stereoscopy in customer centers - we believe the OLS series is an important addition to our portfolio."