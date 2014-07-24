New Firmware for Matrox Maevex Encoder/Decoder

Matrox Graphics Inc. has announced the immediate availability of firmware version 1.03 for Matrox Maevex 5100 Series H.264 encode/decode devices, enabling new AV-over-IP features that can be controlled through the latest PowerStream 1.03 software or the new Maevex API.

Matrox Maevex 5100 Series H.264 encoder/decoder

Matrox Maevex PowerStream software gives administrators a way to remotely discover and manage their entire network of Maevex encoders and decoders and fine-tune individual device parameters. The latest 1.03 software release lets integrators take advantage of new Maevex functionality enabled through Maevex 1.03 firmware and software, including AV recording over IP.

The new Maevex API gives third-party software developers and OEMs access to the complete Maevex feature set. It facilitates development of customized Maevex control software and integration with existing AV control systems, making it ideal for a wide range of video-over-IP applications such as collaborative video walls, education & training, manufacturing & automation, process control and digital signage.

Key new benefits include the following:

The ability to capture, encode and record MP4 files to NAS or a shared network drive at resolutions up to Full HD 1080p60 with zero-latency pass-through of the video and audio signals gives IT administrators a low-cost, high-performance recording solution for medical, legal, transportation, military and surveillance applications.

Failsafe playback ensures that pre-recorded digital signage content will automatically play on screen in the event of a lost network connection that interrupts streaming from a Maevex encoder — blank screens are eliminated.

The RS-232 conduit allows communication with a 1-to-1 bidirectional link between encoder and decoder and enables third party control software connected to the encoder to communicate commands and confirm execution on downstream devices. For example, displays connected to the decoder can be turned off to extend lamp life.

User-definable RTSP addressing lets users conveniently list and better manage video stream destinations by configuring port and path selection.

DPMS monitor enablement lets users take advantage of the energy saving mode on DPMS displays when no stream is detected at the decoder.

“The addition of all these premium features makes Maevex and the bundled PowerStream software even more versatile, providing a complete H.264 encoding/decoding/recording solution that is easy for AV and digital signage integrators to implement,” said Ron Berty, business development manager, Matrox Graphics. “AV control software developers and equipment manufacturers can also harness the power of all the new Maevex functionality from within their own systems and applications using the Maevex API and its sample code.”