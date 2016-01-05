New DSE Seminar Program Session

Digital Signage Expo’s four-part Digital Signage Fundamentals Seminar Program at DSE 2016 will include an hour-long session titled, “Creating a Digital Signage Network: Design, Management and Operation.” The seminar program is designed for End Users, AV Professionals, Systems Integrators, or anyone considering creating a digital communications network.

Mark Geiger, Associate Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Georgia World Congress Center, will present a case study overview of what it took to develop and continue to grow and operate a digital signage network in a near 4-million-square-foot convention center.

DSE Advisory Board members recently commented on the topic:

“Without considerable upfront planning and post-installation support, a network is doomed to failure. It is important to have a champion for the network who is senior enough in the organization to garner support form the necessary internal partners.”

Margot Myers, Director of Global Marketing and Communications, The Platt Retail Institute

"One of the most valuable investments one can make before pressing ahead with any digital signage network is hiring a qualified, independent consultant with broad experience in many, if not all aspects of designing, activating and managing a network.”

Adrian Weidmann, Founder and Principal, StoreStream Metrics

