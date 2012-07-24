Listen Technologies Holds Induction Loop Training

In response to interest in Induction Loop technology at InfoComm 2012, Listen Technologies has revealed its Induction Loop Training and Certification Program schedule.

Hearing Loop solutions are the preferred standard and widespread throughout the rest of the world, according to Listen Technologies. The demand in North America is escalating as the majority (90 %+) of hearing aids are being specified with T-Coil loop receivers installed as standard.

In order to support this demand, starting this month, Listen Technologies will be training and certifying “Qualified Listen Loop Installation Partners” in every major metropolitan area in the Americas.

"Listen is the leader in the expanding Loop market,” said Steve Woolley, Listen Technologies wireless listening product group leader. “We are working with qualified installation partners to bring together the skill sets and parties to ensure that all Loop solutions are installed and supported to meet legal compliance obligations, IEC standards and the needs of the community.”

Hearing loops can be installed in a variety of environments, from larger venues such as theaters, conference facilities, houses of worship to smaller one-on-one communication settings such as ticket counters and meeting rooms. Mobile Loop solutions also benefit those that need hearing assistance in taxi cabs, trains, and buses.

Contractors and Integrators for mid-size installations and house of worship applications are needed for the immediate demand. Also, large scale AV integrators will be needed to support the growing consultant designs for University, Government and Corporate applications.

“There are many variables in the ‘real world’ that must be taken into account for a system to be successfully specified installed and operated," noted Woolley. “Although many may understand loop systems fully, we have outlined this comprehensive support program to address the varying needs of each installation.”

To be able to purchase Induction Loop products from Listen Technologies, a dealer must complete the Basic Induction Loop Training webinar. In order to purchase Phased Array kits, dealers must complete the Installation and Commissioning of Induction Loops one-day class.