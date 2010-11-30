NEC MultiSync Turns 25

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America announced the 25th anniversary of its MultiSync monitor brand. Millions of computer users - from graphic designers to medical technicians, business professionals and financial traders to consumers - have benefited from NEC innovations introduced to the marketplace under the brand. Concurrent to its Silver Anniversary, MultiSync-branded displays have reached another milestone: 40 million units shipped.

“People forget that in 1985, the same year that Microsoft released Windows 1.0 and Intel introduced a 16 MHz processor, NEC unveiled a monitor brand that has enriched the computing experience of millions and millions of people around the globe,” said Pierre Richer, president and COO. of NEC Display Solutions. “Of particular significance are the breadth of performance and innovation that NEC has contributed through the brand for more than a generation. For example, MultiSync was one of the first future-ready computer peripherals in history. It didn’t force users to change monitors when they upgraded their computers.”

MultiSync-branded monitors have set the industry benchmark for display quality, reliability and durability as evidenced by the numerous Best of Show, Readers’ Choice, and Editors’ Choice Awards received in its history.

As a thank-you to its long-time customers as well as newcomers to the MultiSync legacy, NEC is extending its desktop monitor standard limited warranties to five years for only $25. From December 1, 2010, to March 31, 2011, users who purchase any new NEC MultiSync desktop monitor (between 17 inches and 30 inches) can take advantage of this offer. For more information, please see www.necdisplay.com.