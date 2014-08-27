Nevada Smith's Sports Bar Recreates Stadium Sound

Nevada Smith’s, a Manhattan mecca for fans of European soccer, contracted design-install firm AV/NY to install a high-tech, audio-visual system for its relocation to 100 Third Avenue, just a block north of its former 20-year home. The new multi-million-dollar megapub features QSC K Series active loudspeakers and AcousticDesign in-ceiling loudspeakers driven by RMXa Series amplifiers throughout, delivering larger-than-life audio quality experience to match the two massive projection screens and numerous flat-screen HD displays installed throughout the venue.

