Biamp Expands Marketing Team with New Creative Services Manager

- Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, has hired Kristine Swearingen to lead the creative strategy of the marketing team as the creative services manager.
- In her role, Swearingen will be responsible for the concepts, development and execution of marketing projects that promote Biamp, its products and its endeavors across all forms of communications. She will manage both internal and outside creative vendors.
- "Of all the candidates we interviewed for the position, Kristi immediately rose to the top," said marketing communications director, Patrick Prothe. "She has the organization, skillset, experience and shared vision that we've been searching for. We're looking forward to having her as part of the team."
- Swearingen joins the team from her previous position as the marketing program manager at Integra Telecom. Her responsibilities included monitoring product launch plans from inception to completion while ensuring that all deliverables were met on time. In addition to creating original designs for print and digital marketing campaigns, Kristi managed the workflow, resource allocation, processing and trafficking of all creative projects between the marketing team, management and internal stakeholders.
- "The work I've done with Integra Telecom has been fantastic, but I was ready for the next step in my career," said Kristine. "The creative services manager position is a great fit and Biamp is exactly what I was looking for in an employer: smart, innovative and very creative. I look forward to utilizing all aspects of my skillset in this position and I couldn't be more thrilled."