AMX Acquires SchoolView Technologies

Richardson, TX--AMX announced today the acquisition of SchoolView Technologies, LLC., a Plano, TX-based company specializing in building comprehensive software that consolidates management and control of diverse school technologies at the district, building and classroom level, on a single, comprehensive platform.

AMX introduced a partnership with SchoolView Technologies in February of 2010 and launched the AMX|SchoolView solutions combining hardware and software that integrates disparate building systems to deliver a central command center in a single location using existing data networks, and capable of scaling for future technology integration.

The complete, scalable solution consolidates management and control of traditional bell, clock and PA systems, while addressing the management and control needs of classroom audio, video, and presentation tools at the district, building, and classroom level.

“We have been impressed with both the quality of the products and the people at SchoolView over the past 18 months and are glad to officially welcome them to the AMX family. AMX is capitalizing on the success of this partnership with a solution that aims directly at controlling costs at a time when K-12 schools are being challenged more and more to show a true return on their investment,” said AMX president and CEO Rashid Skaf. “AMX|SchoolView is the only scalable education solution set that allow schools to start with certain critical components and continue to add more later to eventually take full advantage of our ‘unified control’ solutions to manage connected technology, automation, security and energy utilization.”

AMX|SchoolView provides a host of features for learning environments. Administrators and support staff can perform remote system diagnostics, track projector use, lamp life allowing efficient scheduling of routine maintenance such as lamp replacement and instant notification if devices are disconnected providing financial savings through theft deterrence. AMX|SchoolView includes components for safe and crime free campuses such as centralized control of security cameras to mass alert notifications. AMX|SchoolView can deliver synchronized alerts and messages to all rooms, including portable classrooms.

Beyond giving administrators and teachers simplified control of the system, the AMX|SchoolView also offers energy savings. It aligns to green-building initiatives that many school districts are facing as it automates management of energy-consuming resources like PCs and AV equipment, and further increases cost reductions by simplifying maintenance and support, which extends technology lifecycles.

“The education market is currently facing two diametrically opposing obstacles – lower funding and higher demand for innovative use of technology,” said AMX vice president, education sales Michael Peveler. “Education customers around the world will benefit because AMX|SchoolView addresses both challenges without increasing costs or compromising technology.”