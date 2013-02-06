JVC Releases Free Projector Remote App

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., has created the D-ILA Remote, a free app available through the iTunes Store that allows a variety of iPhone, iPod, and iPad devices to serve as a remote control for select JVC D-ILA projectors.



The company says that the interface provides easy access to picture, lens, and 3D settings, as well as other controls and exclusive features not found on the projectors’ supplied remote controls. Plus, the D-ILA Remote system communicates via wireless LAN, not remote sensor, allowing the user to control the projector from virtually any position within the Wi-Fi environment.

“With D-ILA Remote, you can perform simple tasks like changing inputs or execute more advanced operations, such as color management and 3D calibration,” said John Havens, national manager of marketing and communications. “It’s a very convenient way to control and customize your JVC D-ILA projector.”

D-ILA Remote supports the latest JVC Reference Series projectors: DLA-RS46, DLA-RS48, DLA-RS4810, DLA-RS56, and DLA-RS66. The app is compatible with iOS 5.1 and works with iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod touch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation), and iPad (3rd generation). The JVC projector must be connected to the network via wired LAN.

D-ILA Remote can be accessed at: itunes.apple.com.