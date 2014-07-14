NEC's New PA Series Models

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the addition of two models to its PA Series projectors, the PA672W and PA722X. With built-in HDBaseT connectivity technology, PA Series projectors simplify installations by running uncompressed full-HD digital video, audio, Ethernet, power and various other controls through one cable.

These advanced professional projectors are ideal for corporate, higher education and museum applications.



PA672WWith a brightness level ranging from 6,700 to 7,200 lumens and an offering of two different native resolutions, the PA Series is a complement to any large room requiring demanding AV support. The PA672W and PA722X also can be placed in unique applications such as portrait mode projection – or tilt-free to project the image toward a floor or ceiling without requiring a mirror. The virtually maintenance-free projectors, with up to 4,000 hours of lamp and filter life, lower users’ total cost of ownership and lengthen the projectors’ lifecycle.

“The latest PA Series projectors are workhorses capable of rigorous integration projects, and HDBaseT speeds up installations,” said Rich McPherson, Senior Product Manager for Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “Multi-display capabilities and TileMatrix technologies are integrated into the projectors, while the HDMI loop capabilities (out of all digital inputs) mean no additional hardware is needed to produce beautiful 4K-resolution images.”

The PA Series models also offer stacking capability, which allows up to four projectors to be stacked vertically or horizontally to boost the image brightness up to almost 28,800 lumens. This feature is an asset to larger-sized screens and environments with additional ambient light. Additionally, selectable ECO Mode technology extends each projector’s lamp life by up to 50 percent, while eco-conscious features like quick start (3 to 4 seconds), auto power on and direct power-off further advance the projector’s lifetime.

Up to 7,200 lumens in WXGA and XGA native resolutions

Lamp life up to 4000 hours with ECO Mode

Built-in HDBaseT support

Connectivity includes dual HDMI with HDCP, DisplayPort, VGA and 5BNC

Stacking capability (up to 4 projectors)

Screen splitter (Multi Display) via Daisy Chain

Complete line of six bayonet-style lenses

3D Reform, which squares the image by adjusting horizontally, vertically or diagonally when the projector is placed at an off-set angle

Cornerstone correction, which helps display the image properly when the projector is set up at an angle to the screen

Geometric correction, which allows the projector to display square-looking images on cylindrical, spherical or cornered screens

Mechanical horizontal and vertical lens shift

Edge blending technology, which creates panoramic images with multiple projectors

DICOM Simulation

Email notifications to inform the system administrator when the projectors’ lamps approach the end of their useful lives



The PA672W and PA722X projectors ship with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty, and will be available in July 2014 at an estimated street price of $4,449 and $4,599, respectively. The lamp is covered for 1 year or 500 hours, whichever comes first. Education customers can receive an additional year on their warranties. Meanwhile, Star Student customers can receive an additional two years on their warranties with product registration.