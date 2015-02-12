NEC Taps Bouman for CEO Americas

- NEC Display Solutions of America has appointed Todd Bouman, 44, as President and CEO of the Americas. Bouman previously served as Vice President, Marketing for commercial displays and mobile products in the Enterprise Business Division at Samsung Electronics Americas.
- Bouman brings a broad portfolio of experience in executive management, product management, product marketing, operations and supply chain strategies to NEC, where he will be responsible for driving market leadership in display solutions.
- “Todd is a top performer and will take NEC Display to the next level of product innovation, market growth, channel development and solutions selling,” said Nick Akagi, President of NEC Display Solutions Worldwide. “The display industry continues to grow and evolve with new technologies and services, making it possible to dynamically share and interact with digital information. Under Todd’s leadership, NEC will help many industries, including retail, transportation and education, improve their business models and enhance customer experiences through the deployment of display solutions.”
- Besides his role at Samsung, Bouman has served in various operational and product marketing capacities at HP in his career.
- “NEC Display is a global leader in display solutions and is well positioned in the market with its broad commercial product portfolio, solutions strategy, services and support capabilities,” Boumansaid. “NEC offers industry-leading and innovative end-to-end solutions, allowing partners to create the perfect sets of services and solutions for their customers. I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers to continue to innovate, expand and grow the display market.”
- Bouman earned his MBA in Marketing at the University of California at Davis and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Management at California State University/San Jose. He will begin his tenure at NEC Display on May 18.