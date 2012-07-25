Barix Audio Over IP Streams the Pope at Bresso Airport

Barix AG has provided a streaming solution for the VII World Meeting of Families at the Bresso Airport near Milan, Italy, wirelessly delivering religious services in real-time to more than 300 loudspeakers positioned throughout the grounds.

The Catholic Church organizes the World Meeting of Families every three years. This year’s five-day event was held May 30 through June 3, including two main services led by Pope Benedict XVI. An estimated one million people were on hand at Bresso Airport to witness the services, which were also broadcast on television worldwide.

M.M.S. Srl, a premier Italian audio/visual company, provided the audio distribution installation and selected Barix IP audio products for their reliability and cost-efficiency. Four Barix Exstreamer 500 devices encoded the audio for streaming over an Ubiquiti Nanostation 5 AirMax 5.4 Ghz network, feeding four transmission towers.

The Exstreamer 500 devices provided the very low latency required to deliver pristine-quality audio streams in real-time.

M.M.S. Srl also connected 22 Barix Exstreamer 100 to Ubiquiti Nanostation receivers for reliable audio decoding at the loudspeaker points. The loudspeakers were distributed amongst 24 towers to cover numerous audio paths, with the most distant end points located approximately three-quarters of a mile from the stage.