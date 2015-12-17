NEC Display Solutions of America's Bright Light Display

NEC Display Solutions of America’s new MultiSync X754HB display is a high-brightness display that allows for clear visibility in higher ambient light environments.



The MultiSync X754HB display is a high-brightness display that allows for clear visibility in higher ambient light environmentsThe 75-inch display is built to withstand the harsh environment of direct sunlight that would ruin normal displays. The X754HB has integrated thermodynamic cooling fans, a panel that can reduce the risk of isotropic liquid crystals and a screen brightness of up to 2500 cd/m2. It can be mounted on front-facing store windows and outdoor applications when coupled with an enclosure.

The display also can adapt to its surroundings using an integrated ambient light sensor. When it’s on during the day, it can offer full visibility in the brightest conditions. It can then dim down at night, reducing power consumption. NEC Display’s X754HB has a quarter-lambda polarizer integrated onto the panel that will allow for full visibility in any orientation.

"NEC's X754HB display is an engaging digital signage option that gives retailers, restaurants and other organizations a simple way to communicate with patrons under the harshest lighting conditions,” said Keith Yanke, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Large Screen Displays and Projectors at NEC Display. “Like the entire NEC lineup, the X754HB is designed for the rigors of digital signage, specifically where readability of content can be difficult.”

Other X754HB features include:

The X754HB display has a Quarter-Lambda optical film, integrated to overcome polarization of light emitted by the display for both landscape and portrait orientations when wearing polarized sunglasses

• 8-bit color SPVA panel

• Direct LED backlighting and new localized dimming functionality

• NFC sensor, which is incorporated into the chassis and can be addressed via a matching app for Android devices.

• Built-in OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) option slot and expanded connectivity options, such as DisplayPort 1.2.

• Intelligent power saving and thermal management features to reduce energy usage.The X754HB display will be available in December 2015 at a minimum advertised price of $11,299.