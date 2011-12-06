Roland Releases V-1600HD 1.5 System Update

Bellingham, WA--Roland Systems Group has announced the immediate availability of a system update for the Roland V-1600HD Multi-Format Video Switcher.

This new update includes features addressing requests from the growing user base that use the V-1600HD in live production environments, especially where LED walls are used.

The update provides additional scaling functions to both the Program and AUX outputs in all modes. This includes common LED video wall aspect ratio presets such as 4:3, 5:4, 5:3 and 16:9 plus a manual, pixel accurate mode where any wall size or aspect ratio can be dialed in. From that setting you can then scale the source material within the output space with crop, zoom, and position adjustments.

The V-1600HD allows users to connect, convert, and mix all video sources directly to an LED video wall display. With two configurable outputs, users can drive both LCD/plasma/projectors and a LED video wall or LED curtain at the same time. For some applications, this will eliminate the need for additional scalers between the video mixer and LED video wall processors, lowering costs and overall latency.

The update also includes additional output formats, fade adjustments between memory recall, cropping of picture-in-picture sources, and support for MIDI Visual Control.