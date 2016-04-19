NBC Olympics Selects Leyard LED Video Walls For Production Of 2016 Olympic Games In Rio

NBC Olympics has selected Leyard to provide fine pitch LED video wall solutions for its production of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 5—August 21.

Leyard will provide three Leyard TVH Series LED video walls for the NBC Olympics set within the International Broadcast Center in Rio and one Leyard TVH Series LED video wall for NBC’s outdoor set in Brazil. The Leyard video walls include a 13-foot wide by 13-foot tall video wall comprised of 169 displays, as well as an 8-foot wide by 7-foot tall video wall made up of 56 displays, both with a 1.9mm pixel pitch for ultra-high resolution graphics and video playback. In addition, NBC’s sets will feature a large 9-foot wide by 12-foot tall 2.5mm pixel pitch in-floor display made up of 108 displays. Jennifer Davis, chief marketing officer of Leyard International said, “These video walls will be a stunning backdrop to NBC’s broadcast coverage, helping to bring all the excitement of the largest sporting event in the world to life.”

“We are thrilled to have their technology featured in our studios for what will be an incredible Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro,” said Atila Ozkaplan, senior director, Technical Logistics for NBC Olympics.

The Leyard TVH Series allows for image adjustment to achieve broadcast-specific color temperatures and gamma levels more precisely.