Natalie Williams Cappello Rejoins Contemporary Research

Natalie Williams Cappello has been appointed vice president engineering for Contemporary Research, maker of products for the professional audio-visual industry, according to company president Scott Hetzler. Williams Cappello had served as VP engineering and operations from 2011 to 2013.

“We are delighted to have Natalie rejoin our team as we introduce our ‘next generation’ products,” said Hetzler.

Prior to joining Contemporary Research, she worked as a sales engineer for Inktomi Corporation, Fore Systems/Marconi Communications, Texas Instruments, and Interphase Corporation.

Contemporary Research designs and creates solutions for an HDTV world, offering cutting-edge, professional quality QMOD HD Modulator-IPTV Encoders, HDTV display control systems, and fully controllable ATSC/NTSC/QAM tuners.