Revolabs Intros HD Audio Products

Revolabs has announced the HD Venue Wireless Microphone System designed specifically for professional audio applications that require up to four wireless microphones. Additionally, Revolabs announced a major enhancement to the entire line of Revolabs HD Wireless Microphone Systems-- the range of the HD Wireless Microphones has been increased threefold to a distance of 300 feet (91 meters) on the Executive HD Systems and to a distance of 150 feet (46 meters) on the HD Single/Dual Channel Systems.

The HD Venue Wireless Microphone System is a rack-mounted two-channel system. It uses any combination of the unique, secure and rechargeable HD Wireless Microphones; wearable, omni tabletop, directional tabletop, or adapters for an XLR handheld microphone and a Countryman microphone. The HD Venue Wireless Microphone System is ideal for most pro-audio applications that focus on the spoken word, such as in houses of worship, public address systems, voice lift in classrooms and auditoriums, or rental microphone systems. The flexibility of the Revolabs Wireless Microphones allows the end-user to configure the necessary microphones as needed. There are no bulky belt packs, no batteries required, and no wires. The range between the HD Venue Base Station and the placement of the HD Wireless Microphone is 300 feet (91 meters), allowing the presenter to be very far away from the sound system. Of course, actual range depends on the RF signal absorption, reflection, and interference. Up to two HD Venue Systems can be used within a single area to have four HD Wireless Microphones of any type in use.

All Revolabs Wireless Microphone Systems are digital, notably different than analog VHF/UHF wireless microphone systems. The Revolabs Wireless Microphones use the 1.92 to 1.93 GHz radio frequencies and change frequency automatically to find a clear frequency for the short bursts of data transmission. Customers who purchase a Revolabs Wireless Microphone System do not have to worry about not being able to use it in the future due to the FCC licensing mandates which outlaw wireless microphones from operating in the UHF spectrum.



“Many microphone users were asking us to manufacture a professional audio wireless microphone system for use in houses of worship and auditoriums, among other places. We responded with the new HD Venue System designed to fit in an AV rack while providing the unique attributes of Revolabs Wireless Microphones,” said JP Carney, Chief Operating Officer of Revolabs. “We also extended the range of the microphones on all of the HD Wireless Microphone Systems to lengthen the distance between the HD Base Stations and the HD Microphones, which broadens the market for our products. Now Revolabs microphones allow presenters to move farther away, and the audience can still hear every word.”



The HD Venue Wireless Microphone System is currently available in the Americas and MSRP is $795 plus the price of the HD Wireless Microphones at $349 per microphone. The extended range functionality is available for existing HD Microphone Systems via the latest firmware release which can be found at www.revolabs.com/downloads

