NanoLumens Promotes Almir DeCarvalho

NanoLumens has promoted Almir DeCarvalho to Vice President of Strategic Accounts from the position of Vice President of International Sales. DeCarvalho will be responsible for identifying and forming relationships with targeted strategic accounts across all vertical markets globally.

Almir DeCarvalho

According to NanoLumens Vice President of Global Sales Rick Bortles, DeCarvalho has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to identify, nurture, and expand relationships with major accounts around the world. “Now, with more and more of our international sales being channeled through distributors, we can free up Almir to focus on specific targeted accounts around the world in every vertical market we serve. I believe his experience, talents, and dedication will serve him well in this new position.”