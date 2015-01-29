NanoLumens Promotes Almir DeCarvalho

NanoLumens has promoted Almir DeCarvalho to Vice President of Strategic Accounts from the position of Vice President of International Sales. DeCarvalho will be responsible for identifying and forming relationships with targeted strategic accounts across all vertical markets globally.
Almir DeCarvalho
According to NanoLumens Vice President of Global Sales Rick Bortles, DeCarvalho has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to identify, nurture, and expand relationships with major accounts around the world. “Now, with more and more of our international sales being channeled through distributors, we can free up Almir to focus on specific targeted accounts around the world in every vertical market we serve. I believe his experience, talents, and dedication will serve him well in this new position.”
- While serving as Vice President of International Sales, the International division has been the fastest growing division within NanoLumens, experiencing over 100% growth year over year for the past three years consecutively. NanoLumens has established a global footprint in Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, China, and the EMEA region.
- “My objective for the Strategic Accounts division in 2015 is to continue to provide our partners with NanoLumens’ uniquely customizable digital visualization capabilities specific to the markets that they are targeting,” DeCarvalho said. “We will challenge our partners to push the creative envelope, changing the competitive landscape in their prospective markets. We pride ourselves in giving our partners the ability to sit in front of their customer and never have to say no, as far as creative designs goes.”
- Before joining NanoLumens in 2011, Almir DeCarvalho served as Director of Sales at Adaptive Micro Systems LLC. Prior to this he held several positions in worldwide corporate sales over a 12-year period at FedEx Corporate Services. Almir studied at the University of Lisbon in Lisbon, Portugal and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.