NanoLumens’ New Sales Strategy Leadership

NanoLumens has announced the appointment of Lee Riesterer to the newly created position of Vice President of Strategic Alliances and the promotion of Rick Bortles to the position of Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, according to an announcement made today by NanoLumens President and CEO Rick Cope.

“2014 is the year that we are rapidly expanding sales throughout North and South America and quickly establishing a significant foothold in the critically important EMEA region” Cope said. “This growth is creating the need for us to expand our sales and business development management team. The appointment of Lee Riesterer and the promotion of Rick Bortles are going to help us to better meet the demands that growth is placing on all of us.”

Lee Reisterer

Lee Reisterer brings more than 25 years of tech sector experience to his new position at NanoLumens. He began his career in sales at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) in Boston, MA. Prior to joining NanoLumens he was the Global Vice President of Mobility Channels at SAP, where he established the mobility channel as the fastest growing segment of the business and added over 100 pure-play mobility partners to the SAP ecosystem. Prior to this, Reisterer served as Senior Vice President at CDC Software, where he had full P&L responsibility for approximately 40 percent of the company’s revenue, more than doubled his operating units profitability, and was a key contributor to CDC’s successful IPO on the NASDAQ in August of 2009.

“As NanoLumens extends it reach into key vertical markets, Lee will lead our activities in identifying and partnering with organizations that can influence and drive strategic initiatives in these markets and help position NanoLumens as an innovative solutions provider that delivers significant business impact for our customers and partners. Our objective is simple – by leveraging these strategic alliances we expect to increase both awareness and mindshare in the marketplace. As a result we expect to increase ‘top of the funnel’ opportunities that will lead to more sales. Lee will report to Karen Robinson in this new role,” Cope explained.

Coincident with the appointment of Reisterer, NanoLumens today announced the promotion of Rick Bortles to the position of Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. According to Cope, ever since Bortles joined the company in May 2013 as Vice President of Global Channel Sales he has made contributions to virtually every part of the company’s worldwide sales organization’s growth. “And now he is getting the recognition he deserves for the many contributions he has made to our growing worldwide success,” Cope emphasized today. “Reporting directly to me, Rick now is responsible for guiding and managing all of our direct, distributor, and channel sales programs around the world.”

Rick Bortles

Rick Bortles is a growth centric sales leader that helped to build a sales and service company with over 15,000 OEM’s across North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. He brings 30 years of senior sales and executive leadership in the technology industry to NanoLumens, including serving for 22 years as President and CEO of ELCOM Inc., a leading semiconductor sales firm, and Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Sprague Semiconductor.

NanoLumens displays are slim, ultra-lightweight, energy efficient, and feature a bright, seamless, high resolution picture quality that can be viewed from any angle throughout the display horizon without color shift or image distortion. The company’s patented display technology, promises to transform the way marketers engage their customers in every type of trade show, retail, hospitality, stadium, arena, transportation and public event environment.