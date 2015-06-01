NanoLumens NanoClear Display Solution

NanoLumens introduced its next solutions offerings — the NanoClear display platform.

A showcase of the NanoClear Display Platform.

Utilizing nano-optical particle diffusion, the new NanoClear display platform allows objects to float in space. The display can accept input from nearly any device or content management system to produce specific messaging on the clear display. NanoClear is energy-efficient and feature a bright, seamless, high-resolution picture quality.

The company’s patented display technology and highly innovative visual solutions are transforming the way companies engage their audiences.