NanoLumens Names Gary Feather to VP Operations

Former SVP of Sharp Electronics, Gary Feather, has joined NanoLumens as the indoor LED display company's executive vice president of operations.

Gary Feather, Executive Vice President of Operations, NanoLumens

According to NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope, the appointment puts one of the world's most renowned experts in display technology, imaging, lighting, and energy systems in charge of all engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management operations at a time when the company is doubling in size on a year-to-year basis.

"It is imperative for NanoLumens to maintain its rigorous standards for quality and reliability even as it grows at an unprecedented rate," Cope said today. "Gary Feather has the experience, the skills, and the vision that is required to help us meet the many operational challenges posed by growth. His experience with consumer and industrial LED lighting systems, display technology and systems, image quality, and energy management is going to help us to produce the next great advance in customer engagement solutions."

Feather comes to NanoLumens from Sharp Electronics, where he served as SVP of LED lighting from 2012 until 2014, establishing and building new Sharp Corporation products in business-to-business LED lighting solutions and energy advantages systems for the North American market. Before this, he was vice president, systems, algorithms, and services at Sharp Laboratories of America from 1996 until 2012, responsible for managing U.S. research, development, and planning for future Sharp products. Feather began his career at Texas Instruments, where he eventually served as director of display systems from 1991 to 1996, leading strategy, marketing, product planning, international sales and strategic alliances to create the billion dollar DLP market from the base spatial light modulator, DMD.

"I am honored to join this great company at this critical juncture in its history," Feather said today. "I have watched this company since its inception and I believe it is destined to exceed its current pace of sales growth. I look forward to working closely with the entire NanoLumens team to chart a future course that is even bigger, brighter and bolder than its past."

Feather is the holder of three United States Patents in Networked Video Devices (Number 7,594,245), Method for Processing Saturated Intervals in Video Sequences (Number 6,671,420), and Presence Based Technology (Number 8,356,317). His educational background spans the fields of electrical engineering, business, and executive global leadership. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky, a Masters of Business Administration degree in finance and marketing from Southern Methodist University, a Masters of Science degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Then in 2008 and 2009 he completed study programs in executive global leadership and business at, respectively, IMD Business School and the University of California, Berkeley Walter A. Haas School of Business.