Digital Signage Expo 2013 End-User Seminars

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all-new comprehensive four-part Special Interest Seminar Program geared specifically to end-users in Retail, Automated Retail, Automotive Retail, and Corporate Communications categories.

Retail – “Retail Customer Experience in a Connected World,” featuring Microsoft Stores, will explain how to:

• Create unique customer experiences.

• Retain shoppers longer.

• Influence customer behavior & purchase decisions.

Corporate Communications – “How to Use Digital Signage to Inform & Energize Your Employees” will outline:

• How different types of digital signage serve different roles.

• The importance of design & Content.

• Bloomberg Case Study

Automotive Manufacturing – “Digital Signage & Video Help Ford go Further,” will present:

• Use cases for which Ford chose digital signage and video as its preferred solution across its office and manufacturing sites.

• How Ford overcame obstacles encountered during deployment.

• The technology architecture upon which Ford’s global digital media & video deployment is built.



Automated Retail – “Delivering Both Brand Message & Product,” explores:

• How to use automated retail to create OOH networks that make money.

• The fundamentals & history of automated retail through contrasted case study examples of applications by Best Buy, Macy’s, Proactiv, and Apple.

• New applications for new technologies that will transform the DS industry in years to come.

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said,

“We are pleased to offer an educational program that provides practical guidance from industry experts who are suggesting immediately actionable solutions to relevant and topical issues in the digital signage industry today.”