NanoLumens LED Solution for GTP Group Mall

The GPT Group turned to NanoLumens and Digital Place Solutions to design an instillation for the Highpoint Shopping Center in Maribyrnong, a suburb of Melbourne. Earlier this year, NanoLumens and Digital Place Solutions created a virtualization at the Melbourne Central Shopping Center.



The NanoLumens and Digital Place Solutions installment priority was to combat direct sunlight for four to six hours a day

“Highpoint Shopping Center is a world class shopping destination that features more than 500 stores including Australian and international designer fashion, housewares and lifestyle brands, plus more than 7,000 parking spaces with Smart Park technology offering convenient access to the Center,” said Jef Khor, National Manager— New Revenue & Operations at the GPT Group. “With a proud history of bringing many retailers and brands to Melbourne’s West, we are constantly looking for new ways to enhance the consumer engagement experience for both our retailers and their customers. Designing and installing a state-of-the-art, 21st century engagement solution that could deliver an HD viewing experience in direct sunlight was a top priority for our Highpoint team. The solution they created with NanoLumens and Digital Place Solutions more than met the challenge.”

“Highpoint is a destination for quality entertainment, where shoppers can catch a movie at Hoyts, one of only two cinemas in Melbourne showcasing IMAX; enjoy the fun of Playtime; or grab a bite to eat at any of the delicious Highpoint restaurants,” said Khor. “And now, many of our shoppers stop and stare at the NanoLumens LED display — much to the delight of our retailers who are advertising their in-store promotions on the display.”

“The environment of Highpoint is very different than Melbourne Central,” said Gerry Thorley, digital place solutions co-founder and director. “The Highpoint Shopping Center installation area is smaller (5.8M high x 3.2M wide) and, as such, the pitch is 5.6MM. The atrium is also very bright on sunny days, so the double-sided NanoSlim LED solution had to be specified for 3,000 Nits, not the standard 1,500 Nits of most indoor LED solutions.”

The LED solution’s light-weight, ease of installation and maintenance, low power consumption, and six year warranty were reasons in the purchasing decision.

The Highpoint Shopping Center in a suburb of Melbourne has more than 500 stores

“The beautiful thing about NanoLumens is that their solutions take all of the traditional obstacles off the table,” Thorley said. “They don’t require extensive physical renovations to be made. They can be suspended virtually anywhere. They deliver the brightest and sharpest edge-to-edge performance of any solution out there — and the whole sale comes backed by a parts warranty that no other company can match.”“Australia continues to grow as a major center of business for NanoLumens,” said NanoLumens Vice President of Strategic Accounts Almir DeCarvalho. “Our partnership with Digital Place Solutions, and customers as forward looking as the GPT Group, points the way to the future for every type of business looking for innovative new ways to engage their audiences.”