NanoLumens to Power Twitter #FEED Event at SXSWi Festival

- At SXSW Interactive (SXSWi), NanoSlim DS and NanoFlex displays will be used inside #FEED, powered by Twitter, to provide guests with an engaging offline experience that projects the reach and power of social media into the physical world.
- #FEED will launch with a private press event on March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Austin Museum of the Arts at 700 Congress Avenue in Austin, TX.
- Twitter has partnered with Learned Evolution for the second year in a row to throw a series of high-tech, high-energy @Night parties featuring performances by world class electronic DJs, AV artists, VJs and very special guests, as well as host yoga classes, bootcamps and spin classes during the day with live DJs.
- According to Learned Evolution's founder Justin Bolognino, NanoLumens and Twitter form a perfect symbiotic partnership.
- "For #FEED at South by Southwest Interactive 2013, Twitter asked us to come up with an even bigger, better and brighter high-tech, high-energy environment than last year," Bolognino said. "I was so excited when I was introduced to NanoLumens because everything about their technology is representative of innovative, outside-the-box thinking, and Twitter knows a thing or two about innovation itself, so they come together perfectly to provide Twitter's @Night party with an incredible crowd-commanding digital canvas."
- #FEED will feature a NanoLumens NanoSlim DS Tower display to provide sponsorship brand recognition images and videos, as well as a 112-inch NanoFlex display that will be central to the BioBeat's "Pulse" app that transforms users heartbeats into music. Data visualizations of this process will be displayed on the flexible 112-inch display.
- Josh Byrd, director of marketing at NanoLumens, knows the NanoSlim and NanoFlex displays are going to be a hit at SXSWi. "South by Southwest Interactive is the mecca for forward-thinking technology innovation, so what better place is there to showcase NanoLumens' one-of-a-kind display technology? We are honored to work with Twitter and Learned Evolution on #FEED this year to give attendees an experience they won't soon forget."
- #FEED's @NIGHT parties will transform the venue into a nightclub starting at 9:00 p.m. on March 8-13 with five high-tech parties featuring performances by world class electronic DJs, AV artists, VJs and very special guests. When not playing host to the hottest SXSW parties, the venue will be home to the "Flavorpill Sanctuary," a health, wellness and party area complete with yoga, cycling, bootcamp classes and massages, all with live DJs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and "Flavorpill Beats and Bytes" lunches at 1:00 p.m. with gear demos and live DJs.
- For live tweets, pictures, videos and updates from SXSWi, follow @NanoLumens and #FEED on Twitter.
