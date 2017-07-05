NanoLumens Launches Glassless Touchscreen Technology for ENGAGE LED Displays

The What: NanoLumens has introduced a glassless touch screen technology as an available option on the ENGAGE Series of fine pixel-pitch LED displays. According to NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope, touch-enabled NanoLumens ENGAGE displays have already been installed in a regional office of a Fortune 500 industrial conglomerate and on a Global 2,000 corporate campus in North America.

The What Else: NanoLumens touch-enabled displays offer a glassless solution that is also seamless, smooth, and front serviceable. NanoLumens has been working on refining its touch technology for the last several years, and as a result, is able to simultaneously announce the availability of the technology and the fact that displays featuring the technology are already operational at customer locations.

“The introduction of NanoLumens touch-enabled fine pixel pitch LED displays marks another advancement of the LED format,” Cope said. “NanoLumens continues to innovate in meaningful ways that are immediately embraced by our customers. Touch-enabled NanoLumens ENGAGE Series displays eliminate all of the disadvantages inherent in using front glass on the display.”

According to Cope, the development of glassless touch-enabled, fine pixel-pitch LED displays further eliminates the need for antiquated LCD or projection-based solutions in a number of applications. “It used to be extremely difficult to add interactive elements to LED displays, but recent technological breakthroughs have made it much more feasible, practical, and affordable,” he said. “Our touch technology is fully integrated onto the display itself and gives our customers the true touch experience they are looking for.

The Bottom Line: NanoLumens’ touchpanel solutions are designed to overcome limitations of traditional LED touch technology by doing away with glass frames or plastic screens that separated the display from the touch-enabled element, preventing the user from touching the actual display.