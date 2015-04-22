NanoLumens Hires Cathy Steiner

NanoLumens has appointed Cathy Steiner to the position of Chief Financial Officer, reporting directly to NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope.

Cathy Steiner

“The NanoLumens senior management team is comprised of leaders who bring together a wide array of skills and experience in a customer-focused culture that is dedicated to excellence,” Cope said today. “Cathy Steiner’s talents, skills, and track-record of success make her an ideal addition to this team. She has deep expertise working with rapidly growing knowledge-based businesses and has core strengths in financial reporting and analysis, corporate finance, strategic transactions, financial and corporate communications / IR, and corporate development.”

Cathy Steiner is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience working with growth companies as a CFO, investment banker, financial & capital markets advisor, and management consultant. She has developed and implemented financial transactions, growth strategies, and capital markets activities. Steiner has managed teams and grown businesses.