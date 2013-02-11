Matrox Video Over IP and Video Wall Products at DSE

Matrox Graphics will feature Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP devices and Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards working individually and in tandem at DSE 2013 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Feb. 27 - 28, Booth #133).

Visitors will see the Full-HD encoding performance of Maevex and an array of Maevex hardware and third-party software decoding options. Using the Maevex PowerStream remote control software, parameters like frame rate capture and bit rate targets can be adjusted to create a balance between network bandwidth consumption and image quality, while maintaining a cost-effective solution.



The Matrox Maevex Series delivers one-to-one unicast or one-to-many multicast of Full-HD quality video extension over standard TCP/IP networks.



Attendees will also have the opportunity to use the Matrox MuraControl for Windows or MuraControl for iPad apps to test drive the latest presentation effects on the Matrox Mura-powered video wall. A combination of streaming network sources, local media players and Blu-ray content can be captured, scaled, switched, rotated, cropped, framed, tagged and repositioned with high visual quality.

The Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP solution delivers one-to-one unicast or one-to-many multicast of Full-HD quality video extension and playback over standard TCP/IP networks. Maevex Encoders and Decoders capture, stream, and decode video from a variety of sources, and allow for software-based decoding on non-Maevex devices. Matrox PowerStream software offers several user-defined management features enabling administrators to control the Maevex network, streams, and devices.



Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards are designed for use in collaborative video walls and wall matrix management. The Matrox Mura MPX Series output/input boards feature flexible, universal input channel support for both digital and analog (DVI, RGB/VGA, Component, S-Video & Composite) video signals. Mura MPX’s ability to capture and display uncompressed data ensures high-quality text, video, and graphics. Mura MPX high-density analog video capture cards provide additional NTSC/PAL/SECAM input channel support, while the Mura MPX-SDI board includes support for two 3G SDI video inputs and two DVI outputs.