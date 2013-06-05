ZeeVee ZvPro Encoders and Modulators

ZeeVee, the manufacturer of digital encoder/modulators, has introduced four new ZvPro models, which are specifically designed to simplify deployment and reduce the cost of HD video distribution for digital signage, and commercial and residential applications. The products are built on the same architecture as ZeeVee’s HDbridge 2000 Series products.

New ZvPro 820 and 810 are the first models to offer unencrypted HDMI inputs, front panel configuration, and rack/shelf mount options in one- and two-channel configurations. The ZvPro 620 and 610 units include the same features, but with component and VGA inputs instead of HDMI. All versions accept and broadcast 1080p/i, 720p, and/or 480p/i video.

New ZvPro models are compliant with QAM and DVB-C standards. They are frequency-agile and include 45 dBmV of output power plus integrated closed-captioning support, MPEG2 video, and AC3 or MPEG 1 layer 2 audio encoding (varies by region), full color front-panel LCD with local and/or web-based configuration and fan cooling.

Tuning is simple via an HDTV’s own built-in tuner, requiring nothing at each HDTV nor any home-run wiring. Units can be combined to distribute hundreds of channels over existing coaxial cabling to an unlimited number of HDTVs, drastically lowering the cost of deployment and simplifying installations. This capability eliminates the need for a matrix switch, and provides maximum flexibility.

All new ZvPro models will be on display at InfoComm booth 3723. VGA and Component input models are available immediately. HDMI models will begin shipping in Q3.