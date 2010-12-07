Electronic Art for Underground Railroad Museum

- Electronic Art is being credited with the success of the digital signage design for Invisible: Slavery Today, a new exhibit at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Electronic Art created and installed the digital interactive displays and many of the video components of the exhibit. The exhibit includes 17 hi-definition touch-screen displays and several digital kiosks, including a 55-inch touch screen display that allows visitors to access statistics on modern slavery from the United States State Department.
- “Museum exhibits are starting to move towards more interactive, digital content,” said Tim Burke, President of Electronic Art. “Museum goers have come to expect leading-edge technology as well as some element of interaction to be a part of the overall experience. We’re honored that we could contribute to Invisible: Slavery Today and use technology to bring awareness to this issue and help it resonate with people. This exhibit was created in a very short time frame, yet we were able to deliver quality design and programming for the exhibit opening.”
- “Electronic Art was a tremendous partner in putting this exhibit together,” said Paul Bernish, Director of Anti-Slavery and Human Trafficking Initiatives at the Freedom Center. “We’ve had a longstanding collaboration with them for our website design. Their work on this exhibit is a tribute to their versatility. I would recommend them without hesitation.”
- Invisible: Slavery Today is a museum-quality, permanent exhibition on the subjects of modern-day slavery and human trafficking that occupies some 4,000 square feet in the Freedom Center's east pavilion. Through a variety of techniques and media, including videos, sounds, and touch-screen presentations,Invisible offers a comprehensive examination of slavery in the modern world through the life experiences of five individuals who were caught up in one of the five most common forms of exploitation.
- The concluding section of the exhibition is devoted to anti-slavery activities underway around the world, including efforts from the Freedom Center's partners in the exhibition: Free the Slaves, Goodweave, International Justice Mission, and Polaris Project. Visitors are also asked to make a personal commitment to be 21st Century Abolitionists in the cause of freedom by adding their commitment to touch screen kiosks, which are digitally integrated into large format content.
- The exhibition opened on Oct. 9 and will be a permanent addition to the museum. The Freedom Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to Invisible is included in the regular price of admission.
