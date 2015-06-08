NanoLumens Appoints Simon Deary

NanoLumens has appointed Simon Deary to the position of regional sales director EMEA, reporting directly to David DaCosta, NanoLumens managing director EMEA.

Simon Deary

“As NanoLumens continues to expand throughout the EMEA region, we need to have someone of Simon’s experience join our team,” DaCosta said. “Through his unique background in lighting design and LED engineering, Simon has a well-versed understanding of the industry, and will be able to show a variety of businesses how our solutions can help them to achieve their customer engagement goals and objectives.”

Before joining NanoLumens, Deary founded Son Et Lumiere, an LED design firm specializing in high-end events. Deary worked on projects such as the Expendables 3 premiere in Cannes and London, W Hotel Verbier, and the Cosmopolitan Awards. Prior to this, Deary was the director of LED Poison, a company that supplies product solutions, technology, and visual solutions to the biggest names and shows in entertainment, including the X-Factor, the Alicia Keys World Tour, Justin Timberlake World Tour, Britain’s Got Talent, Deal or No Deal, and more.

Deary also served as area sales manager at Philips Color Kinetics, an LED lighting distributor and installer, as well as lighting design positions with theater companies throughout the UK, including Bill Kenwright Limited, Green and Lenagan Limited, and Show Credits Theatre. Simon Deary received an honors degree in LED electronic design and engineering from Boston University.