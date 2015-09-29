NanoLumens Advantage Program Provides Financing Solutions for Businesses

NanoLumens has introduced NanoLumens Advantage, a next-generation lease financing program that makes it possible for a business to finance an entire digital strategy on a monthly basis rather than making the purchase outright.

"Businesses of every size and type have discovered the impact that NanoLumens LED visualization solutions can have on their businesses," said Nate Remmes, NanoLumens vice president of strategic growth.



"Our visually stunning displays can be customized to any environment, in a variety of shapes and curvatures — their light, thin nature makes them easy to install in a range of spaces. In addition, their advanced technology uses less energy than comparable display types while lasting longer than any other currently available display technology."



NanoLumens Advantage enables customers to add upgrades and additional assets to an existing contract. The company designed the program to help businesses gain a competitive sales advantage with the latest technology to protect against obsolescence, secure budget approval with ease, better spend working capital for strategic investments, simplify asset management, ensure predictable budgeting, preserve credit limits, and realize tax advantages, while simplifying all of the many benefits into a one-stop solution.



According to Remmes, NanoLumens displays have become an extremely effective digital media choice for many types of businesses looking to engage and influence their audiences in a more compelling way.



"With the introduction of NanoLumens Advantage, businesses can now see an even greater return on their investment while limiting their upfront capital equipment costs," said Remmes. "Business owners are turning to NanoLumens for visualization solutions that meet a full range of uses, from displaying advertising and promotions to creating fully immersive customer experiences. Now, thanks to the NanoLumens Advantage program, businesses can enjoy all of the benefits of NanoLumens displays without an upfront capital expense."