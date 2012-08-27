Vaddio Redesigns Hot-Shot Camera Controller

Vaddio has debuted its newly redesigned Hot-Shot Camera Controller.

By adding control for Vaddio’s ClearVIEW HD-Series PTZ cameras, the Hot-Shot now meets both technical and affordable requirements for higher education professionals.



“As the leader in camera control systems for education, we were given the challenge to provide a simple-to-use, low-cost single camera control system that could be deployed in not just one, but all classrooms equipped with lecture capture systems,” said CEO of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “The Hot-Shot Camera Controller provides completely automated preset camera control for less than $1,000. Now schools can afford to have camera control in every classroom across campus.”For more information please contact Kelly Perkins at (763) 971-4400 or by email at kperkins@vaddio.com.