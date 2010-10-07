AVAD Distributes Kramer, Soundcraft

VAN NUYS, CA—AVAD has further expanded its assortment of commercial AV products with new distribution partnerships with Kramer Electronics and Soundcraft.

“The addition of Kramer Electronics and Soundcraft gives AVAD dealers and even greater selection of products for a myriad of commercial AV applications,” said Jim Annes, VP and GM of AVAD. “Kramer’s impressive signal processing products are regarded worldwide as some of the best in the industry while Soundcraft will enable our dealers to specify and install the leading digital mixing products in applications such as recording studios, bars, and clubs.”

Through this partnership, Kramer and Soundcraft will now be available to AVAD’s vast network of certified dealers and installers, significantly expanding each manufacturer’s reach within the custom installation market. With AVAD, Kramer and Soundcraft will also support integrators with in-depth product training and design assistance.

TOA Offers 9000M2 Dealer Certification Program

BURLINGAME, CA—TOA Electronics has launched a new Dealer Certification Program which aggressively strives to promote better understanding of the operations, applications, and programming of the 9000M2 Digital Matrix Mixer Amplifier Series. Incentives will be awarded upon the completion of this elite dealer program.

“This is the most comprehensive program we have ever launched and is unlike anything we have ever done before,” said Bob Tamburri, TOA marketing and product manager. “We believe certification will help us truly differentiate the 9000M2 and, with its tangible benefits, this program will reward those dealers who accept and promote it for us.”

The 9000M2 Dealer Certification Training will be delivered locally with the assistance of TOA Rep firms and may be adapted to meet the changing needs of TOA dealers.