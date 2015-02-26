Myers Heads Up 3G’s New AV Installation Division

As an integral part of a significant expansion and growth move for the company, David Myers has been appointed as director of 3G Pro Audio’s new Installation Division.



David Myers

In this new position, Myers will be dedicated to building a division that sets itself apart in terms of innovative solutions, unique new methodologies, and successful collaborations with clients. A veteran in the field with 25 years in contracting, Myers holds CTS-I and CTS-D certifications in installation and design.

Asked about his mission, Myers responded, “Developing consistencies within the division so our key sales team members can sell and support installations, while maintaining a commonality in how things are done. Refining our branding so that 3G is perceived as an installation house, growing sales, designing systems, and responsible project management at every stage of the process.”

3G will build on its core strengths in theatrical and festival production and touring to focus on vertical installation markets such as performance venues, houses of worship, nightclubs, and hotels that can draw from the company’s expertise in live entertainment. It will also focus on performance spaces in government and educational environments.

Myers feels the division should be seen as a specialist in terms of the lines it carries, the solutions it offers, and the way it presents itself. “We don’t want to be like everyone else,” he affirmed. “What’s really important is understanding the client’s needs and maintaining a constant connection with them throughout the installation process, and after the project has been completed. 3G intends to deliver turnkey solutions that meet all of the customer’s technical requirements including sound, lighting, and video. We’re not just a sound company.”

Asked about his feelings regarding the appointment, Myers answered, “I’m honored and excited to be part of the company. 3G is made up of a terrific group of people dedicated to treating their customers and their own staff the right way, which is the core of all business.”