ViewCast Names Shackelford VP of Worldwide Sales

ViewCast Corporation has named veteran global sales executive Wayne Shackelford to the position of vice president, worldwide sales, effective immediately.

Shackelford will report directly to president and CEO John Hammock.

Shackelford has more than 25 years of experience and success in sales and business development in a variety of hardware and software communications products through direct and channel sales teams to global enterprises and service providers. For the past three years he was the general manager, hosted sales for Redwood City, CA-based ASSIA Inc's DSL Management Software division, a company he began working for in its start-up phase. His work at ASSIA included the generation and growth of new hosted services revenue via the development of key partnerships with important accounts in global telecommunications markets.

"Wayne has exactly the kind of experience we need as we move our sales focus to larger national and international customers in the digital media equipment marketplace," Hammock said. "Wayne's hiring is an important and timely next step as we introduce our new, more cost-effective video management products to meet the market demand in broadband and mobile networks. He has proven success in invigorating sales teams and channels with his leadership. Wayne also has direct experience working closely with all levels of telecommunications companies which are important market opportunities for ViewCast."

Prior to ASSIA, Shackelford was senior vice president of worldwide sales for BC, Canada-based Zeugma Systems, a privately-held telecommunications equipment supplier later acquired by Tellabs, from August 2006 to October 2008. Prior to that, from October 2003 to March 2006, he was senior vice president of worldwide sales/services for Alabama-based Verilink Corporation.