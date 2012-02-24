Matrox Adds Features to Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI

Matrox Video Products Group has announced new features for Matrox Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converters.

Matrox Convert DVI products are designed for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games, and web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists' mobile phone videos.

New features make Matrox Convert DVI Plus simpler and more convenient to use. Automatic input detection is particularly important for AV integrators who might regularly deal with a variety of input devices in the course of their work. Now any computer running at any resolution can be connected at the input, and Matrox Convert DVI will automatically output at the desired, preprogrammed resolution.

The graphic overlay feature lets users add a custom logo or graphic to Convert DVI's output. For example, any PNG or TGA file can be displayed over a YouTube video, a Skype conversation, or a Google Earth map. Snap-to-window support enables users to automatically position the region-of-interest to output any window or element within an application or website, such as a YouTube video.

"Since its launch in September 2009, the Matrox Convert DVI family of scan converters has proven to be a reliable, cost-effective solution for broadcasters and A/V integrators worldwide," said Charles P. Amyot, product manager at Matrox. "We have listened to feedback from our customers, and with this new release of Convert DVI Plus, we have continued the Matrox tradition of adding value throughout the life of our products."

Matrox Convert DVI products will be demonstrated at the 2012 NAB Show in booth SL5115.