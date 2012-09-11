StrandVision Updates Cloud-Based Digital Signage Software

StrandVision Digital Signage has launched Version 3.0 of its cloud-based electronic sign software.

The new version offers enhancements for account setup and reporting, as well as day-to-day management. Installed and deployed over the Labor Day weekend, the update incorporates many subscriber recommendations and includes back-end enhancements that are designed to serve as a foundation for long-term communication efficiency and customer reliability. These enhancements are automatically provided to StrandVision Digital Signage Subscribers for no additional charge.

“We’ve been delivering our patented StrandVision Digital Signage system to subscribers for more than nine years,” said Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “As we’ve grown we’ve enhanced our software to offer more features, such as video and database capabilities, administrative and reporting tools, and content management enhancements. This new version further optimizes these capabilities creating a more efficient and reliable digital signage delivery environment.”

New features and capabilities include:

Digital Signage Content Management System (CMS) Setup and Reporting

• Enhanced reporting of changes to digital signage content

• Ability to create a report of electronic sign content playing on any account

• Ability to preview all signage pages, including those that are not currently published and that are scheduled or require approval

• An added intermediate user level in addition to beginner and advanced

• Ability to set a background image and text and title colors for paragraph page types

• Ability to setup and listen to background music on the test drive

• An added copy page function

• Added ability to show RSS news feeds on the bottom news crawl in addition to the comprehensive capabilities on electronic signage pages

• Background upload of up to 10 digital signage images per digital signage content page

• Ability to add a photo to the left side, right side or randomly for most page types

Digital Signage Player Systems

• Automatic or periodic scheduling of player PC restarts

• Disable RSS news feeds with emails to content designers if there is no content available for 24 hours

• Improved responsiveness of emergency override schedules

• Improved responsiveness for digital signage subscription renewal

• Reduced bandwidth and optimized communication between Linux digital signage players and production servers in the cloud

• Allow schedules on mobile Linux digital signage player PCs that intermittently connect to the Internet

