SurgeX Partners with CCS

SurgeX has announced the exclusive distribution rights of Certified Cyber Solutions (CCS), a remote systems management platform that will open up new opportunities, lower service costs and create new and on-going revenue streams for commercial AV installers, according to the company.

This new partnership will integrate SurgeX surge elimination technology and power management with the advanced secure remote management from Certified Cyber Solutions, creating a scalable option that combines the best in energy intelligence, power management and surge protection with industry-leading remote systems management.

This exclusive partnership combines SurgeX's surge elimination technology with Certified Cyber Solutions' remote monitoring and network security platform to create a single integrated system to protect equipment, remotely service equipment and secure electronic systems.

Specifics of the SurgeX and Certified Cyber Solutions product line-up will be announced later in 2012, but this new platform will offer business and operational benefits to the Pro AV power management space.

In addition to the patented surge elimination technology, this combined solution will allow integrators to securely manage remote access, perform diagnostics and monitor their clients’ systems with an intuitive user interface. This capability reduces the threat of unauthorized access to clients’ networks while giving integrators a single point and click dashboard to monitor installations real-time, manage and troubleshoot common system issues.

The solution will also provide a floor plan view for identifying and discovering any IP enabled device on the network, giving the integrator a visually engaging interface for easy management of all client systems. Point and click navigation allows users to quickly troubleshoot problems, monitor energy usage data and operational status, as well as send user defined notifications.