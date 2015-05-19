The What: MultiTaction's new Curved MultiTaction iWall features the company's interactive display technology and is the world's first and only curved multi-user interactive wall that supports an unlimited number of concurrent users, has curvatures of up to 360 degrees, and widths up to 96 feet.

The What Else: The Curved MultiTaction iWall is a modular, highly customizable display system. With this unique platform, users will benefit from key features such as ultra-fast responsiveness, simultaneous touch, IR pen and object recognition. It supports seamless integration across PCs, smart devices and other interactive displays allows users to easily save and access content created on the Curved MultiTaction iWall at any time. The combination of both the user experience and real-life objects is a new revelation in the methods used to deliver corporate information and accelerate business processes.